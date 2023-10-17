Rangers help family replace signed Lundqvist jersey lost in house fire

A family of New York Rangers fans thought they were about to play a contest when really, they were in for a sweet opening night surprise.

The Baughman family tragically lost everything in a house fire last month which included Henrik Lundqvist jersey that was heavily damaged.

The Rangers invited the Baughman’s to participate in a contest which turned into the Rangers surprising them with a $10,000 check and new Lundqvist jersey presented by former Rangers star Adam Graves.

Of course, the Rangers weren’t going to the let the family go home without the jersey getting signed.

Lundqvist then came out to meet the family and autograph the special jersey.