“It’s been a while,” Crosby said in the video as he reunited with the trophy.

Crosby himself earned the Rookie of the Year trophy back in 2003 after he was selected first overall in the draft by the Rimouski Oceanic. He finished his rookie season with 54 goals and 81 assists over 59 games to earn the award.

The trophy was previously nameless.

“It’s a huge honor,” Crosby said to the QMJHL. “Really appreciate that. It means a lot.”

He spent two seasons with the Oceanic in the QMJHL (earning two league MVP awards) before he was drafted first overall by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2005 NHL Draft.

Both the Oceanic and the league itself have retired Crosby's No. 87.