PWHL teams to be added to EA Sports NHL 25 holiday update

Women’s hockey league, video game announce multi-year partnership

PWHL NHL 25
By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

EA Sports announced that all six PWHL teams will be added to NHL 25 during their holiday update on Dec. 5 as part of their new multi-year partnership.

The PWHL teams will be featured in the Play Now, Online Versus, Shootout and Season modes.

Fans will be available to find PWHL uniforms in World of Chel. PWHL players, logos and uniforms will be accessible in Hockey Ultimate Team.

"We are thrilled to bring the PWHL into NHL 25 as part of a massive holiday update giving players all-new ways to play," said Bill Dollar, EA Sports' NHL executive producer in statement released by the game company. “EA Sports continues to drive inclusivity and authenticity through its games, and in partnership with the PWHL, we will amplify the excitement of the women’s game for all fans.”

The Walter Cup, the PWHL's championship trophy, will also be added in the update which includes new arcade modes and rosters for the NHL's 4 Nations Face-Off will be added in early 2025.

“Our partnership with EA SPORTS opens new doors to elevate women’s hockey across all levels,” said Amy Scheer the PWHL senior vice president of business operations in the statement. “Through this alliance, we’ll develop in-game and out-of-game experiences that strengthen the bond between our teams, players, and fans, bringing the PWHL closer to the global hockey community.”

The PWHL drops the puck on its new season on Nov. 20.

