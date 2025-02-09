Prince Harry drops puck before Canucks game to kick off 2025 Invictus Games 

Duke of Sussex celebrates start of games he brought to Vancouver

TOR@VAN: Prince Harry drops the puck in Vancouver

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

The Vancouver Canucks and Toronto Maple Leafs welcomed a royal guest before they duked it out on the ice.

Prince Harry performed the ceremonial puck drop before the Canucks game against the Maple Leafs at Rogers Arena on Saturday.

The Duke of Sussex opened the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, which he founded in 2014, earlier in the day at BC Place.

Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini and two Invictus Games athletes joined Prince Harry on the ice as he dropped the puck between Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews and Canucks defenseman Tyler Myers.

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, watched the ceremony from the Canucks bench.

The couple met injured Canucks captain Quinn Hughes before the puck drop.

The Invictus Games will run from Feb. 8-16. They feature injured, sick and wounded veterans competing in adaptive sporting events.

This is the second time Prince Harry has dropped the puck before a Canucks game. Last November, Prince Harry attended a game to announce the dates of the event.

