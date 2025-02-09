Prince Harry drops puck before Canucks game to kick off 2025 Invictus Games 

The Vancouver Canucks and Toronto Maple Leafs welcomed a royal guest before they duked it out on the ice.

Prince Harry performed the ceremonial puck drop before the Canucks game against the Maple Leafs at Rogers Arena on Saturday.

The Duke of Sussex opened the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, which he founded in 2014, earlier in the day at BC Place.

Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini and two Invictus Games athletes joined Prince Harry on the ice as he dropped the puck between Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews and Canucks defenseman Tyler Myers.