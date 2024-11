Penguins forward Blake Lizotte told the Super Bowl champion it was perfect timing because they had just finished talking about the Steelers.

“I never had this happen… Out of all the rooms that I’ve been in, I’ve never had two different teams, I don’t think from the same city in the same room,” Wilson told the patient. “So, you’re lucky, Bro!”

Sidney Crosby, Kris Letang and Kevin Hayes shared their own special moment with a young cancer patient who gave them high-fives and was interested in the Penguin on their jerseys.

After, the tot blew Crosby a kiss.