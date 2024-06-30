Maurice shows off custom shirt with his cats at Cup parade

Poppy and Penny just became the most famous cats in South Florida (other than the Florida Panthers, maybe).

During Sunday’s championship parade, Panthers head coach Paul Maurice walked out on stage wearing a custom T-shirt with his two cats edited onto the team’s logos.

“My daughter made this shirt, and I promised her that if we win the Stanley Cup I’m wearing this shirt,” Maurice said in his speech.

Poppy, on the front, and Penny, on the back, got a shoutout from the coach as he was going through his list of people to thank. Maurice had a quick fashion show to highlight the shirt, much to the appeasement of the team behind him and the fans that came out to support their team.

The head coach was one of many to make a speech during the championship celebration, including front office members and players. But we have to say, Poppy and Penny may have stolen the show.