Hornqvist honored by Panthers, drops puck before game vs. Penguins

Longtime veteran, now working with Florida, gets nice video tribute among fanfare

Hornqvist puck drop
By George Richards
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SUNRISE, Fla. — The Florida Panthers celebrated the career of former forward Patric Hornqvist prior to their game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Amerant Bank Arena on Friday.

Of his 15 NHL seasons, Hornqvist spent six of them with the Penguins — winning the Stanley Cup with them in 2016 and ‘17.

Hornqvist, 36, played what would be the final three of his 15 NHL seasons with the Panthers after Florida acquired him in a trade on Sept. 24, 2020.

He officially announced his retirement this past summer and has joined the Panthers as a scouting and development consultant.

Hornqvist ended his career scoring 264 goals with 543 points in 901 games. He also played in 106 postseason games — 66 of which came with the Penguins.

"He forces you to be better," said Bill Zito, who acquired Hornqvist in his first move as the Panthers’ general manager in 2020. "He forces all of us to be better at what we do."

On Friday, Hornqvist was feted by the Panthers with a lengthy highlight video as well as tributes from a number of his past teammates with the Nashville Predators, Penguins and Panthers.

The video tribute included words from Zito, Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov and former teammates Shea Weber , Carl Hagelin , Sidney Crosby , Marc-Andre Fleury and Sergei Bobrovsky .

"I was very happy to have you on my side," said Panthers goalie Bobrovsky, who had clashed with Hornqvist during the netminder's time with the Columbus Blue Jackets. The two became close friends in Florida. 

After the videos were complete, Hornqvist walked the red carpet to center ice with his wife Malin and their daughters Isabella and Vendela.

Hornqvist then dropped the ceremonial puck between two of his former captains in Crosby and Barkov.

"He is a guy who brought it every single night," Crosby said on Thursday. "He had a lot of passion, was fun to have around the rink. He did whatever it took to win games and it was a lot of fun playing with him over the years."

For Hornqvist, coming to the Panthers in 2020 was not an easy decision at the time. He was asked to waive his no-movement clause by the Penguins and, after some thought, agreed.

It has certainly worked out for him. 

In Hornqvist’s three seasons, the Panthers made the playoffs — winning the Presidents’ Trophy in 2022 and advancing to the Stanley Cup Final in 2023. 

“You see the past few years and that’s why I want to stay with this organization,’’ Hornqvist said on Friday night. “I really think they’re going to win one day. Winning is all for me.”

When asked if he is glad he waived his no-trade after all, Hornqvist smiled. 

“Right then, I was not so happy,’’ he said. “But you know, life goes on. I saw an opportunity and not what could be better in Pittsburgh. I am super thankful for Bill to trade for me and to be here these past three years.”

