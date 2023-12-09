Hornqvist honored by Panthers, drops puck before game vs. Penguins

SUNRISE, Fla. — The Florida Panthers celebrated the career of former forward Patric Hornqvist prior to their game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Amerant Bank Arena on Friday.

Of his 15 NHL seasons, Hornqvist spent six of them with the Penguins — winning the Stanley Cup with them in 2016 and ‘17.

Hornqvist, 36, played what would be the final three of his 15 NHL seasons with the Panthers after Florida acquired him in a trade on Sept. 24, 2020.

He officially announced his retirement this past summer and has joined the Panthers as a scouting and development consultant.

Hornqvist ended his career scoring 264 goals with 543 points in 901 games. He also played in 106 postseason games — 66 of which came with the Penguins.

"He forces you to be better," said Bill Zito, who acquired Hornqvist in his first move as the Panthers’ general manager in 2020. "He forces all of us to be better at what we do."

On Friday, Hornqvist was feted by the Panthers with a lengthy highlight video as well as tributes from a number of his past teammates with the Nashville Predators, Penguins and Panthers.

The video tribute included words from Zito, Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov and former teammates Shea Weber , Carl Hagelin , Sidney Crosby , Marc-Andre Fleury and Sergei Bobrovsky .