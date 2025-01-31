Senators honor late broadcaster Simpson with moment of silence

Former professional goalie had successful career in media, died Wednesday at age 56

shawn simpson senators
By Callum Fraser
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

The Ottawa Senators honored the life of broadcaster and former professional goalie Shawn Simpson with a moment of silence before their game against the Washington Capitals at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday.

"Simmer," as friends, colleagues and fans knew him, passed away at the age of 56 on Wednesday.

The former Capitals draft pick (60th overall in the 1986 NHL Draft) was open about his struggles with mental health. As a host with TSN 1200 radio in Ottawa, he utilized his platform to advocate for more awareness and better mental health services.

"When I got to the rink this morning, I heard the sad news,” Senators coach Travis Green said following the morning skate on Thursday. “I know a lot of people, probably in the room, knew Shawn. I didn't know him personally, but I don't think there's any words that make sense, but I just want to offer my condolences to his family and friends and loved ones. I can't imagine what they're going through today.

“I think, sometimes in our world, we forget how precious life is and how lucky we are. If you're struggling with mental health issues, please reach out. There's hopefully a lot of people that will help."

Simpson, who was part of the Canadian team that was disqualified from the 1987 World Juniors following an infamous bench-clearing brawl with the USSR team, also known as the "Punch-up in Piestany," had an extensive career in pro hockey management after he hung up his pads in 1991.

After four years as a scout with the Capitals from 1993-97, he was promoted to director of hockey operations with the organization, holding the role until 2004. He spent 2004-08 with the Toronto Maple Leafs as a pro scout. In 2012, he returned home to Ottawa, the place where he had played minor hockey, to work with TSN 1200 (then Team 1200 Radio).

“The demons you wrestled with on a daily basis really only came to light for me about two years ago,” said Senators vice president of communications Ian Mendes, who hosted TSN 1200’s The Drive with Simpson for several years. “My only wish is that you are now free from that pain and agony. You are a beautiful, kind soul who didn’t deserve the weight you carried. Nobody does.”

More recently, Simpson worked on multiple podcasts, including "Coming In Hot" with former TSN reporter Brent Wallace. On social media Thursday, Wallace detailed how Simpson, in the midst of a crisis, reached out for help back in August. Wallace, Mendes, and another friend, Rich, who worked at the Royal Ottawa Mental Health Centre, were able to get Simpson into a treatment program and, as Wallace wrote, “things started looking up.” Tragically, five months later, their friend passed away.

“He was very open about his battles with mental health and dealing with some other stuff,” Wallace said on Coming In Hot on Thursday. “We worked to get him some help. In the end, we just weren’t successful. Today is a tough one.”

In the early days of Simpson’s tenure with "Coming In Hot," many episodes featured a recurring debate on whether a bird feeder would help Wallace, nicknamed 'Salty Wally,' lighten up. Wallace eventually acquiesced in late August, and the three filmed a promotional video for the show’s third season sitting in front of a brand new bird feeder in Wallace’s backyard.

“We made the bird feeder a big part of our show in the summer,” Wallace said. “And today, I just stood and watched it. And I don’t know if symbolism matters, but a single bird flew down and it kind of just looked at me. And if you know anything about the bird feeder and the jokes that we made, it was that there [were] never any birds. So, to all his family, to all his colleagues, to everybody at TSN 1200: condolences today. I’m sorry.”

Short Shifts

Fleury cheered by Canadiens fans at Bell Centre in acknowledgement of stellar career

Hurricanes celebrate Andersen’s 500th NHL game

'NHL HOCKEYVERSE Matchup of the Week' brings fans closer to games

Hill practices with 4 Nations Face-Off goalie gear

Mangiapane receives warm welcome back from Flames fans 

NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog

Goal of the season? Bedard scores impressive goal from side of net

Tkachuk surprises young Panthers fan affected by Los Angeles fires

Eagles rookie DeJean gets Zamboni ride at Flyers game

Celebrini wears Boston College jersey after losing friendly wager to Smith

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

Flyers joke with Eagles after NFL team clinches Super Bowl berth

Predators wear helmet decals in memory of shooting victim

Ducks celebrate ‘Anaheim Ducks Day’ at Disneyland in California

Blackhawks welcome young fan to practice before Hockey Fights Cancer Night

Short Shifts Power Rankings: January 24

Fantilli’s mom throws 1st hat on ice after forward scores hat trick in hometown

NHL, Kings to host celebrity charity game for Los Angeles wildfires relief