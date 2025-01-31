Senators honor late broadcaster Simpson with moment of silence

"When I got to the rink this morning, I heard the sad news,” Senators coach Travis Green said following the morning skate on Thursday. “I know a lot of people, probably in the room, knew Shawn. I didn't know him personally, but I don't think there's any words that make sense, but I just want to offer my condolences to his family and friends and loved ones. I can't imagine what they're going through today.

“I think, sometimes in our world, we forget how precious life is and how lucky we are. If you're struggling with mental health issues, please reach out. There's hopefully a lot of people that will help."

Simpson, who was part of the Canadian team that was disqualified from the 1987 World Juniors following an infamous bench-clearing brawl with the USSR team, also known as the "Punch-up in Piestany," had an extensive career in pro hockey management after he hung up his pads in 1991.

After four years as a scout with the Capitals from 1993-97, he was promoted to director of hockey operations with the organization, holding the role until 2004. He spent 2004-08 with the Toronto Maple Leafs as a pro scout. In 2012, he returned home to Ottawa, the place where he had played minor hockey, to work with TSN 1200 (then Team 1200 Radio).

“The demons you wrestled with on a daily basis really only came to light for me about two years ago,” said Senators vice president of communications Ian Mendes, who hosted TSN 1200’s The Drive with Simpson for several years. “My only wish is that you are now free from that pain and agony. You are a beautiful, kind soul who didn’t deserve the weight you carried. Nobody does.”

More recently, Simpson worked on multiple podcasts, including "Coming In Hot" with former TSN reporter Brent Wallace. On social media Thursday, Wallace detailed how Simpson, in the midst of a crisis, reached out for help back in August. Wallace, Mendes, and another friend, Rich, who worked at the Royal Ottawa Mental Health Centre, were able to get Simpson into a treatment program and, as Wallace wrote, “things started looking up.” Tragically, five months later, their friend passed away.

“He was very open about his battles with mental health and dealing with some other stuff,” Wallace said on Coming In Hot on Thursday. “We worked to get him some help. In the end, we just weren’t successful. Today is a tough one.”

In the early days of Simpson’s tenure with "Coming In Hot," many episodes featured a recurring debate on whether a bird feeder would help Wallace, nicknamed 'Salty Wally,' lighten up. Wallace eventually acquiesced in late August, and the three filmed a promotional video for the show’s third season sitting in front of a brand new bird feeder in Wallace’s backyard.

“We made the bird feeder a big part of our show in the summer,” Wallace said. “And today, I just stood and watched it. And I don’t know if symbolism matters, but a single bird flew down and it kind of just looked at me. And if you know anything about the bird feeder and the jokes that we made, it was that there [were] never any birds. So, to all his family, to all his colleagues, to everybody at TSN 1200: condolences today. I’m sorry.”