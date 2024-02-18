NJ Devil pulls public prank on Gritty during 2024 Stadium Series

Devils mascot steals Flyers mascot’s clothes, chase ensues around stadium

NJ Devil-Gritty prank split

© NHL

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

These kinds of rivalries sometimes go much deeper than the players and fans.

In the case of the New Jersey Devils and the Philadelphia Flyers, you can include the mascots in there as well.

During Saturday’s 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, the Devils mascot, NJ Devil, pulled the ultimate prank on Flyers mascot, Gritty by … stealing his clothes.

At a TV timeout during the first period, NJ Devil ran out on the field waving around Gritty’s jersey while the orange furry mascot chased him around the rink.

NJ Devil even tossed the jersey to a fan, which Gritty had to go and get back.

Just a day before, the two seemed to be getting along just fine, performing trick shots together, throwing footballs from the stands at MetLife Stadium to trash cans on the field.

The two teamed up again later in the night on Saturday to throw cakes at a New York Rangers fan, a mutual Metro Division rival.

Funny how quickly the tides can turn.

Related Content

On eve of NHL Stadium Series, Gritty, NJ Devil team up for football trick shots at MetLife Stadium

Short Shifts

Former Devils stars Brodeur, Subban kick off 2024 NHL Stadium Series

Jonas Brothers heat up MetLife Stadium with pregame performance

Devin Booker supports Red Wings before NBA Skills Challenge

Letang wears mullet wig, gushes over Jagr at Penguins practice

Flyers, Devils show up for NHL Stadium Series dressed as hometown characters

Stauber has shutout, goalie goal in same AHL game

Devils defenseman Bahl wears Giants helmet at Stadium Series skate

On eve of NHL Stadium Series, Gritty, NJ Devil team up for football trick shots at MetLife Stadium

For 2024 NHL Stadium Series, Samuelsson brings new flair to popular local dishes

Lightning unveil legacy third jerseys

Hurricanes share their best pickup lines in honor of Valentine’s Day

Jonas Brothers talk Stadium Series performance, hockey fandom with NHL.com

Top 10 Stadium Series jerseys of all-time

Golden Knights celebrate Pietrangelo's 1,000th NHL game

Marchessault scores funky goal off lucky bounce to put Golden Knights ahead

Lil Jon wears Golden Knights Stanley Cup ring during Super Bowl halftime show

Coyotes siblings crack jokes reading starting lineup

Drury’s dad, former Whalers forward, reads Hurricanes starting lineup on throwback night