NJ Devil pulls public prank on Gritty during 2024 Stadium Series

These kinds of rivalries sometimes go much deeper than the players and fans.

In the case of the New Jersey Devils and the Philadelphia Flyers, you can include the mascots in there as well.

During Saturday’s 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, the Devils mascot, NJ Devil, pulled the ultimate prank on Flyers mascot, Gritty by … stealing his clothes.

At a TV timeout during the first period, NJ Devil ran out on the field waving around Gritty’s jersey while the orange furry mascot chased him around the rink.