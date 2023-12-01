Rangers unveil new navy blue third jersey for this season

Sweaters feature iconic shield, stripes on sleeves

Rangers third jersey

© New York Rangers

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

The New York Rangers will be rocking another shade of blue this season.

On Friday, the Rangers announced the addition of their new third jersey that will be worn 10 times throughout the season.

The jersey features the Rangers iconic shield as the crest, which was only worn from 1976-78 by the team.

The navy-blue color of the sweaters represents New York City nights.

Red, white and blue stripes line the sleeves and bottom of the jersey to represent Madison Square Garden’s lights, the streaking traffic and the hustle of the city.

Rangers players were impressed by their new sweater.

“Beautiful. It’s different, I’ve never seen anything like this,” defenseman Adam Fox said in a video posted by the team.

Most of the Rangers favored the jersey’s color scheme and striped sleeves.

Forward Jimmy Vesey loved the size of the Rangers logo.

The Rangers will premiere their new look at the Garden on Dec. 10 against the Los Angeles Kings.

