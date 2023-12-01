Rangers unveil new navy blue third jersey for this season

The New York Rangers will be rocking another shade of blue this season.

On Friday, the Rangers announced the addition of their new third jersey that will be worn 10 times throughout the season.

The jersey features the Rangers iconic shield as the crest, which was only worn from 1976-78 by the team.

The navy-blue color of the sweaters represents New York City nights.

Red, white and blue stripes line the sleeves and bottom of the jersey to represent Madison Square Garden’s lights, the streaking traffic and the hustle of the city.