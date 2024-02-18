Giants, Jets welcome Rangers, Islanders to their house at 2024 Stadium Series

The New York Jets and New York Giants enjoyed their home field from a different view on Sunday.

Jets players Quinnen Williams, Breece Hall, Alijah Vera-Tucker, C.J. Mosley and Solomon Thomas attended the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium.

Giants players Saquon Barkley, Sterling Shepard and Tommy Devito also joined the Jets on stage to welcome New York Rangers and New York Islanders fans to “their house” and kick off the player introductions.

The Jets posted a video before they took the field.