Giants, Jets welcome Rangers, Islanders to their house at 2024 Stadium Series

NFL players attend outdoor game at MetLife Stadium

Jets and Giants kick things off at Stadium Series

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

The New York Jets and New York Giants enjoyed their home field from a different view on Sunday.

Jets players Quinnen Williams, Breece Hall, Alijah Vera-Tucker, C.J. Mosley and Solomon Thomas attended the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium.

Giants players Saquon Barkley, Sterling Shepard and Tommy Devito also joined the Jets on stage to welcome New York Rangers and New York Islanders fans to “their house” and kick off the player introductions.

The Jets posted a video before they took the field.

Barkley was impressed with the atmosphere of the hockey game, comparing it to his Penn State days at Beaver Stadium. He told ESPN’s Kevin Weekes he was “disappointed” in himself for not attending more hockey games.

The Giants running back wrote on social media that “Hockey games are really lit!!”

It looks like the Jets and Giants would welcome the Rangers and Islanders back to their home anytime.

Related Content

Messier, Trottier perform ceremonial puck drop before 2024 Stadium Series

Rempe takes rookie lap at MetLife Stadium during 2024 Stadium Series

Rangers, Islanders arrive at Stadium Series, share stage with firefighters, policemen

Short Shifts

Messier, Trottier perform ceremonial puck drop before 2024 Stadium Series

Rempe takes rookie lap at MetLife Stadium during 2024 Stadium Series

Rangers, Islanders arrive at Stadium Series, share stage with firefighters, policemen

Ducks surprised by goalie coach Maharaj who talks fighting cancer, inspires hope

Former Devils stars Brodeur, Subban kick off 2024 NHL Stadium Series

NJ Devil pulls public prank on Gritty during 2024 Stadium Series

Jonas Brothers heat up MetLife Stadium with pregame performance

Devin Booker supports Red Wings before NBA Skills Challenge

Letang wears mullet wig, gushes over Jagr at Penguins practice

Flyers, Devils show up for NHL Stadium Series dressed as hometown characters

Stauber has shutout, goalie goal in same AHL game

Devils defenseman Bahl wears Giants helmet at Stadium Series skate

On eve of NHL Stadium Series, Gritty, NJ Devil team up for football trick shots at MetLife Stadium

For 2024 NHL Stadium Series, Samuelsson brings new flair to popular local dishes

Lightning unveil legacy third jerseys

Hurricanes share their best pickup lines in honor of Valentine’s Day

Jonas Brothers talk Stadium Series performance, hockey fandom with NHL.com

Top 10 Stadium Series jerseys of all-time