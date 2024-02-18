Rangers, Islanders arrive at Stadium Series, share stage with firefighters, policemen

Enter MetLife Stadium wearing jerseys of respective department's teams, full suits

NYR NYI SS team arrivals logo

© Nicholas J. Cotsonika / Anna Kulesa

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

The New York Rangers and New York Islanders likely have never felt safer when they arrived at the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Sunday.

The Rangers arrived atop New York City fire trucks and were escorted by vintage NYPD cars. They wore hockey jerseys from the city's fire department and police department hockey teams. Players from the FDNY and NYPD hockey teams wore their service uniforms as they accompanied the Rangers into the stadium.

“I’m not sure whose idea it was, but I thought it came together great," said Rangers forward Barclay Goodrow. "It was great meeting those guys, honestly. We all know what they do for our community. It was great to share that moment with them.”

The Islanders arrived in police cars and fire trucks from various volunteer fire departments on Long Island including East Meadow, Commack and Greenlawn.

The Islanders wore suits are they were escorted by first responders in their uniforms.

“I want to say thank you to the policemen and the fire department for supporting us in this event," said Islanders head coach Patrick Roy. "I think the players are very thrilled about this.”

Stadium Series

Hischier delivers 'complete' performance for Devils in Stadium Series win

Flyers ready to ‘move on’ after Stadium Series loss, missed opportunity

Stadium Series highlights spirit of New Jersey in 1st outdoor game in state

Hischier has 3 points, Devils defeat Flyers in Stadium Series

Shesterkin, Sorokin continue journey at Stadium Series for Rangers, Islanders

NJ Devil pulls public prank on Gritty during 2024 Stadium Series

Jonas Brothers heat up MetLife Stadium with pregame performance

Blue Jackets, Red Wings to play 2025 Stadium Series at Ohio Stadium

Flyers, Devils show up for NHL Stadium Series dressed as hometown characters

Rempe to make NHL debut for Rangers in Stadium Series

Rookies goalies Ersson, Daws likely to start Flyers-Devils matchup at Stadium Series

Hughes brothers playing together for Devils in Stadium Series ‘really special’

Devils, state of New Jersey on center stage during Stadium Series against Flyers 

Stadium Series showdown key step in playoff race for Devils, Flyers 

Devils defenseman Bahl wears Giants helmet at Stadium Series skate

On eve of NHL Stadium Series, Gritty, NJ Devil team up for football trick shots at MetLife Stadium

Veterans Showcase provides bonding, support during Stadium Series

For 2024 NHL Stadium Series, Samuelsson brings new flair to popular local dishes