Rangers, Islanders arrive at Stadium Series, share stage with firefighters, policemen

The New York Rangers and New York Islanders likely have never felt safer when they arrived at the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Sunday.

The Rangers arrived atop New York City fire trucks and were escorted by vintage NYPD cars. They wore hockey jerseys from the city's fire department and police department hockey teams. Players from the FDNY and NYPD hockey teams wore their service uniforms as they accompanied the Rangers into the stadium.