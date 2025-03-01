Islanders post congratulatory photo for Sorokin's first NHL goal

Goalie credited with score after save followed by errant pass on Saturday

NSH@NYI: Sorokin becomes second Islanders goalie to score a goal

By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

A routine save, but make it a goal.

New York Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin was credited with a score in the team's 7-4 victory against the Nashville Predators at UBS Arena on Saturday.

In the final seconds of the game and trailing by two goals, the Predators pulled their goalie for an extra skater. Sorokin was fighting off some traffic in front and made a nice save with his blocker.

The puck ricocheted out to the boards and the ensuing pass back to the blue line missed its target, sliding all the way down into the empty net. Predators defenseman Brady Skjei started to give chase, but the puck already had too much of a head start on him.

By rule, with Sorokin being the last Islanders player

The Islanders had a little fun with Sorokin's first NHL goal, posting a picture of him with the puck as they would a rookie skater.

After all the score may not have been a 94-foot laser, but hey it still counts on the stat sheet.

See? Sometimes you get a nice little extra reward for just doing what you're supposed to do.

Short Shifts

Red Wings pay tribute to Gaudreau brothers, arrive at Stadium Series in their jerseys

Stadium Series Pep Rally sees O.A.R., Ohio State band rock St. John Arena

Capitals, Lightning wear special helmet decals for victims of airline crash

Blue Jackets forward Olivier dons Ohio State football helmet for Stadium Series skate

McDonald's in Canada rebrands as McDavid after 4 Nations Face-off winner

Short Shifts Power Rankings: February 28

NHL Watch Comms App on Apple Watch provides on-ice officials with crucial information

Blues captain Schenn reaches 1,000 NHL games, celebrates with dad

Tkachuks make appearance on ‘New Heights’ with Kelce brothers

Sabres analyst Ray broadcasts from top of arena after puck to face

Oilers fans show out at MLB spring training game in Tampa

Tkachuk chats 4 Nations, hockey family on 'Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon'

Suter's kids help Blues celebrate 1,500th NHL game

Ovechkin fist bumps son Sergei after each goal during hat trick

Nationwide Arena crowd sings ‘Happy Birthday’ for Gaudreau Jr.’s big day

Montour, Mahura get warm welcome in return to South Florida

Penguins, Capitals wear helmet decals in honor of late broadcaster Lange

O’Reilly holds up hilarious sign before brother’s 1,000th AHL game