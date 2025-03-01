Islanders post congratulatory photo for Sorokin's first NHL goal

A routine save, but make it a goal.

New York Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin was credited with a score in the team's 7-4 victory against the Nashville Predators at UBS Arena on Saturday.

In the final seconds of the game and trailing by two goals, the Predators pulled their goalie for an extra skater. Sorokin was fighting off some traffic in front and made a nice save with his blocker.

The puck ricocheted out to the boards and the ensuing pass back to the blue line missed its target, sliding all the way down into the empty net. Predators defenseman Brady Skjei started to give chase, but the puck already had too much of a head start on him.

By rule, with Sorokin being the last Islanders player

The Islanders had a little fun with Sorokin's first NHL goal, posting a picture of him with the puck as they would a rookie skater.