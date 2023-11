Cal Clutterbuck kept the celebration going on Saturday.

The New York Islanders held a special pregame ceremony to honor Clutterbuck for reaching the 1,000 NHL games played milestone before their game against the Philadelphia Flyers at UBS Arena.

Clutterbuck played his 1,000th NHL game on Wednesday also against the Flyers.

The veteran forward was joined by his wife, Cassie, his four kids and his parents on the UBS Arena ice for the ceremony.