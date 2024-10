Same arena, same players, different trophies and just a few weeks apart.

Earlier in the month, Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon was presented the 2024 Hart Memorial Trophy, awarded to the NHL's Most Valuable Player, by 2024 NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, of the Denver Nuggets.

On Saturday, before the Nuggets hosted the Los Angeles Clippers at Ball Arena, MacKinnon returned the favor by presenting Jokic with an MVP trophy of his own.