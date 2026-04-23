Thompson taking in ‘bananas’ postseason so far

NHL player-turned-broadcaster talking Stanley Cup Playoffs on NHL Network’s ‘First Shift’

Nate Thompson Canadiens

© Francois Lacasse/NHLI via Getty Images

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

NEW YORK – There’s nothing quite like the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and 15-year NHL veteran Nate Thompson knows it.

The former professional hockey player stopped by the League headquarters in Manhattan on Thursday, before his hit on NHL Network’s “First Shift,” where he'll be talking about what’s been an eventful start to the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Thompson joined network in 2025, two years after his retirement from professional hockey.

“Being on any shows on NHL Network whether it’s ‘First Shift’ or ‘NHL Now’ or ‘NHL Tonight,’ it’s been awesome,” Thompson told NHL.com .“Especially now in the middle of the playoffs – a little less sleep with the overtime games and quick turnarounds and going back to the networks the next day – but it’s been fun.

“I don’t know what day it is, but it doesn’t matter because it’s playoff hockey,” he added.

“First Shift” airs at 4 p.m. ET on NHL Network.

Before heading to the studio in New Jersey, Thompson spoke at the League’s annual “Take A Child To Work Day” and took questions from the over 80 kids aged between 9 and 15 years old.

After the Q&A, Thompson stuck around to sign autographs for each of the kids.

Nate Thompson Take Your Kid To Work Day

© NHL Media

“Any time you get to speak to kids of all ages, especially that age group, it was great,” Thompson said. “They had some hard-hitting questions for me. Sometimes you get a little nervous for kids because they can be tough critics. There’s no filter. So, they let you know what they think. But they had some great questions, and it was a lot of fun.”

As for the postseason, Thompson said the first round has “had literally everything,” and he’s looking forward to seeing how the playoffs shape up.

“I think the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs might be the best playoffs out of all the sports because it’s just bananas,” Thompson said. “I can’t imagine how much better it’s going to get each round. Hockey is in a good place right now, so it’s been so much fun to watch.”

During his prolific NHL career, Thompson played for nine different teams, seven of which made the playoffs this season, making it difficult for the former forward to establish a rooting interest.

Within his playing days, he spent five seasons with the Tampa Bay Lightning and two with the Montreal Canadiens, two teams going head-to-head in the Eastern Conference First Round.

Tack on that Thompson played in Tampa Bay with current Canadiens head coach and Hockey Hall of Famer Martin St. Louis, and allegiances get a bit murky.

“A lot of connections on both sides,” Thompson said. “That’s why it’s been tough for me. I don’t really know who to root for in this one.

“I would not be surprised if we get a seven-game series and every game goes to overtime. That’s how close it is,” he added.

Thompson played in the postseason in eight of his 15 seasons in the League.

“I think this year, more than any other year, is kind of wide open to win the Stanley Cup,” he said.

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