Thompson taking in ‘bananas’ postseason so far

NEW YORK – There’s nothing quite like the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and 15-year NHL veteran Nate Thompson knows it.

The former professional hockey player stopped by the League headquarters in Manhattan on Thursday, before his hit on NHL Network’s “First Shift,” where he'll be talking about what’s been an eventful start to the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Thompson joined network in 2025, two years after his retirement from professional hockey.

“Being on any shows on NHL Network whether it’s ‘First Shift’ or ‘NHL Now’ or ‘NHL Tonight,’ it’s been awesome,” Thompson told NHL.com .“Especially now in the middle of the playoffs – a little less sleep with the overtime games and quick turnarounds and going back to the networks the next day – but it’s been fun.

“I don’t know what day it is, but it doesn’t matter because it’s playoff hockey,” he added.

“First Shift” airs at 4 p.m. ET on NHL Network.

Before heading to the studio in New Jersey, Thompson spoke at the League’s annual “Take A Child To Work Day” and took questions from the over 80 kids aged between 9 and 15 years old.

After the Q&A, Thompson stuck around to sign autographs for each of the kids.