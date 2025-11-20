Wild wears Frost jerseys in honor of PWHL team’s home opener 

Team supports back-to-back Walter Cup champions during player arrivals

Wild Frost jerseys

© Minnesota Wild

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

The Minnesota Wild are ready for the 2025-26 PWHL season to start.

Before their game against the Carolina Hurricanes, the Wild rocked Minnesota Frost jerseys in honor of the PWHL’s new season as they arrived at Grand Casino Arena on Wednesday.

The Frost, who share an arena with the Wild, will play their home opener against the Toronto Sceptres on Friday in Minnesota as part of the league's opening night double-header.

In May, the Frost won their second-straight Walter Cup Championship after defeating the Ottawa Charge in four games. The team will raise their championship banner before the game on Friday.

