Bruins' Swayman wears jersey of PWHL Fleet goalie Frankel

Netminder supports Boston counterpart ahead of Sunday's season opener

Swayman Fleet Jersey split
By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

Jeremy Swayman 's jersey choice Monday night was on Fleet.

The Boston Bruins goalie arrived at TD Garden for a game against the Carolina Hurricanes clad in a home forest green Boston Fleet sweater.

Swayman showed off the back of the jersey heading into the locker room, showing off he chose the No. 31 of his PWHL counterpart, Aerin Frankel.

The Fleet clearly loved it, sharing the Bruins post and writing "Sway Slay."

Frankel was one of the league's elite goalies, going 12-8-3 with a 2.28 GAA and 92.1 save percentage last season. She was named a finalist for PWHL Goaltender of the Year.

The Fleet open their season on Sunday against the Montreal Victoire at Tsongas Center.

