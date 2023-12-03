McDavid celebrates induction to Canadian Walk of Fame

Oilers forward joined other notable Canadians as part of 2023 class

McDavid Canada Walk of Fame

© Edmonton Oilers

By Derek Van Diest
@DerekVanDiest NHL.com Staff Writer

EDMONTON -- Connor McDavid said he was honored to be enshrined into Canada’s Walk of Fame as a member of the 2023 class on Saturday.

McDavid took part in the gala event recognizing notable Canadians for excellence in their respective fields in Toronto and returned to practice with the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday.

“It was definitely different, but I was super proud to be there,” McDavid said. “I’m super proud to be a part of this country and it was a great Canadian celebration, which was fun to be a part of.”

McDavid was one of 24 inductees, which also included musical groups April Wine, Chilliwack, Glass Tiger, Loverboy, Platinum Blonde, Trooper and singer Avril Lavigne.

The Oilers are currently on a five-day break in their schedule, which afforded McDavid and his fiancé Lauren Kyle the time to travel to Toronto and attend the event. The Toronto native accepted the honor with his family in attendance. The 25th anniversary event was hosted by Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott of the “Property Brothers” television show and Juno award winning singer Deborah Cox.

“It was a bit of a whirlwind, but obviously a tremendous honor,” McDavid said. “It was really cool, it was a great Canadian celebration, there were a lot of great Canadian people there, celebrating the many amazing people across Canada, from the past and present and it was cool to be a part of. It was nice my family was able to come.”

The Oilers (9-12-1) are on a four-game winning streak. They won 3-1 at the Winnipeg Jets on Nov. 30 and host the Carolina Hurricane at Rogers Place on Wednesday (9:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, SN1, TNT, MAX) in the first of six consecutive home games.

