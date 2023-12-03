McDavid celebrates induction to Canadian Walk of Fame

EDMONTON -- Connor McDavid said he was honored to be enshrined into Canada’s Walk of Fame as a member of the 2023 class on Saturday.

McDavid took part in the gala event recognizing notable Canadians for excellence in their respective fields in Toronto and returned to practice with the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday.

“It was definitely different, but I was super proud to be there,” McDavid said. “I’m super proud to be a part of this country and it was a great Canadian celebration, which was fun to be a part of.”

McDavid was one of 24 inductees, which also included musical groups April Wine, Chilliwack, Glass Tiger, Loverboy, Platinum Blonde, Trooper and singer Avril Lavigne.