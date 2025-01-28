Celebrini wears Boston College jersey after losing friendly wager to Smith

Celibrini-Smith split

By Christopher Detwiler
Christopher Detwiler

There are friendships, and there are rivalries, and Will Smith and Macklin Celebrini have found the perfect balance between the two.

With their old colleges meeting on the ice over the weekend (Smith played hockey at Boston College, Celebrini at Boston University), the San Jose Sharks rookies made a friendly wager with high stakes.

The bet was simple: loser wears the other player’s college jersey to Monday’s game. With BC’s wins over BU, it was Celebrini who came to the SAP Center wearing Smith’s old sweater.

Smith – who walked with Celebrini – didn’t even try to hide his amusement, cracking a smile from ear-to-ear as he watched his college-rival-turned-teammate dressed for the occasion.

Celebrini was the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft and Smith was the No. 4 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. The two played against each other in college last year (including the Hockey East Championship, where Smith had four goals and an assist in a 6-2 Boston College victory; Celebrini scored once for BU) before starting their NHL careers together with the Sharks.

