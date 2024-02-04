Comedic icon Larry David shows off Rangers slick new jersey for NHL Stadium Series

'Curb Your Enthusiasm' star can't help but enjoy pretty, pretty good looking jersey

larry david rangers stadium jersey
By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

Finally, something that has made Larry David happy. Well, as happy as he gets.

The legendary comedian, co-creator of "Seinfeld" and creator of "Curb Your Enthusiasm," was gifted a brand new Stadium Series jersey and, yeah, sure, we can say he kind of smiled.

The Rangers shared a photo and video of the encounter, where David was given a white No. 93 Mika Zibanejad jersey, on social media.

David is well-known as a massive sports fan, a fact that has worked its way into both iconic shows more than once. Last week David appeared on The Bill Simmons Podcast and spoke about his huge Rangers fandom.

David mentioned how hockey was his No. 1 sport to watch

"I'm a huge Ranger fan," David said on the popular podcast. "I see entire games, I'll tape them and then I watch them. ... And if it's too late then, I'll just go through the tape for the goals."

Simmons asked if David was ever concerned about a game result being spoiled for him before he had a chance to go to his recorded game.

"Ranger fans know not to text me," David said.

One of David's other favorite teams, the New York Knicks, also showed off their fellow Madison Square Garden tennat's new look while heading in to their game against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday.

Knicks guard and noted hockey fan Jalen Brunson, fresh off being named to the 2024 NBA All-Star team, wore an immaculate white No. 23 Adam Fox jersey into the game. Knicks guard Josh Hart and center Isiah Hartenstein each wore Zibanejad's sweater.

Earlier in the week Victor Cruz, a member of the Super Bowl XLVI champion New York Giants, wore a white No. 8 Jacob TroubaStadium Series jersey, complete with the captain's "C," to a Knicks game at the Garden.

The Rangers will be wearing the jerseys on Sunday Feb. 18 for their 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series game against the New York Islanders. The Stadium Series will start the night before with the New Jersey Devils taking on the Philadelphia Flyers. Both games will be at MetLife Stadium, home of the NFL's Giants and New York Jets.

Short Shifts

Matthews wears custom skates at 2024 NHL All-Star Game to support young fan

Joey Votto attempts to meet every NHL mascot at All-Star Game

Tocchet correctly predicts back-to-back goal-scorers at 2024 NHL All-Star Game

Marner stunned by Bobrovsky save in All-Star final, throws glove at goalie

Sabres All-Star Dahlin lends marine biology expertise to Toronto aquarium

Bieber arrives at NHL All-Star Game sporting polka dot oversized jacket

Toews reminds Avalanche teammate Makar not to fall at All-Star Skills Competition

Trocheck’s son Leo scores impressive ‘Michigan’ goal at 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend

Maple Leafs legend Keon closes out NHL All-Star Player Draft

2024 NHL All Stars shine on red carpet in Toronto

NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog

Lundqvist skates rookie lap for Rangers at Alumni Classic

Lyon asked to explain hockey during book reading to kids

Penguins copy Eller’s warmup to celebrate 1,000th NHL game

Duchene’s kids steal show during dad’s 1,000th game celebration

Gritty makes appearance during ‘Tonight Show’ phone booth segment

Buchnevich performs kayak celebration after overtime goal

Sharks unveil new black Cali Fin third jerseys