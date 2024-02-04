Comedic icon Larry David shows off Rangers slick new jersey for NHL Stadium Series

David is well-known as a massive sports fan, a fact that has worked its way into both iconic shows more than once. Last week David appeared on The Bill Simmons Podcast and spoke about his huge Rangers fandom.

David mentioned how hockey was his No. 1 sport to watch

"I'm a huge Ranger fan," David said on the popular podcast. "I see entire games, I'll tape them and then I watch them. ... And if it's too late then, I'll just go through the tape for the goals."

Simmons asked if David was ever concerned about a game result being spoiled for him before he had a chance to go to his recorded game.

"Ranger fans know not to text me," David said.

One of David's other favorite teams, the New York Knicks, also showed off their fellow Madison Square Garden tennat's new look while heading in to their game against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday.

Knicks guard and noted hockey fan Jalen Brunson, fresh off being named to the 2024 NBA All-Star team, wore an immaculate white No. 23 Adam Fox jersey into the game. Knicks guard Josh Hart and center Isiah Hartenstein each wore Zibanejad's sweater.