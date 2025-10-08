MacKinnon sets Avalanche points record in opening win against Kings

MacKinnon had the primary assist on Martin Necas’ goal 48 seconds into the second period for his 1,016th point (367 goals, 649 assists) in 871 games to break a tie with Joe Sakic (1,015 points in 870 games). Sakic is the franchise leader in Quebec Nordiques-Avalanche history with 1,641 points.

Necas scored twice, Artturi Lehkonen had a goal and an assist, and MacKinnon and Cale Makar each had two assists for the Avalanche. Scott Wedgewood made 24 saves.

Colorado captain Gabriel Landeskog played in his first season opener since Oct. 13, 2021, and his first regular-season game since March 10, 2022, following a knee injury and multiple surgeries. The 32-year-old forward had one shot on goal and won five of seven face-offs in 11:12 of ice time.

Landeskog returned to Colorado’s lineup last season on April 23 in Game 3 of the Western Conference First Round against the Dallas Stars. He finished the series with four points (one goal, three assists) in five games before Colorado was eliminated in Game 7.

Kevin Fiala scored, and Anze Kopitar had an assist as he started his 20th and final NHL season for the Kings, who had the best home record in the NHL last season (31-6-4). Darcy Kuemper made 19 saves.

Kopitar announced on Sept. 18 that he will retire after this season.

Necas opened the scoring in the opening minute of the second period on a wrist shot from the right circle during a delayed penalty.

Sam Malinski made it 2-0 at 7:00 on a long shot from the left point through traffic.

Lehkonen put Colorado up 3-0 at 14:42 when he put in Makar’s rebound from the top of the crease. MacKinnon had the secondary assist, his 15th in season openers to tie Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman for most among active players.

Necas scored his second goal of the game on the power play with a wrist shot from the right circle at 10:43 of the third period to push it to 4-0.

Fiala scored on a two-man advantage at 15:06 with a one-timer in the right circle set up by Adrian Kempe to cut it to 4-1.

Kopitar had the secondary assist for his 27th point (12 goals, 15 assists) in 19 season openers, tied with Sakic (11 goals, 16 assists in 20 games) and Wayne Gretzky (nine goals, 18 assists in 19 games) for third most in NHL history.