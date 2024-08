Keanu Reeves laced his skates back up for one day only.

The “Matrix” actor signed a one-day contract with the Ontario Hockey League’s Windsor Spitfires on Thursday.

Reeves, who grew up in Toronto, tried out for the team as a goalie prospect when he was a teenager but couldn’t play due to injury.

The Spitfires announced the addition to their roster alongside pictures of Reeves signing his contract and sporting his new jersey.