Manson remembers late mother in Players' Tribune article 

Avalanche defenseman’s mom lost cancer battle 2 years ago

Josh Manson

© The Players' Tribune

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Josh Manson honored his mother’s memory with a special letter.

The Colorado Avalanche defenseman penned a heartfelt tribute to his mom, Lana, in an article for The Players’ Tribune on Wednesday.

Manson’s mom lost her battle with cancer in 2023 after originally being diagnosed with Melanoma in 2014.

In the article, the veteran defensemen recalled how his mother loved to sing around the house and expressed admiration on how she raised her four kids who were all at different stages of life.

“She was so much fun,” Manson wrote in the article. “She made everyone feel welcome, and loved. And at home. She felt like home. And she made our house a special place.”

Manson remembered how special it was for his mother to witness him win the Stanley Cup in 2022 with the Avalanche and how the moment wouldn’t have been possible without the generosity of others.

“I have this photo from down on the ice after we won the Cup in 2022,” Manson wrote. “I’m still in my Avs gear, and I’m with my family. My mom is holding my daughter, and that moment … it just means everything to me. To see the smile on my mom’s face, to have her granddaughter in her arms, that’s what she cared about the most. Family

“To me, that moment was possible because of all the donations, all the fundraising people do for cancer research. That’s the real-life outcome right there. That’s why there’s galas and 10ks and rides for the cure and all sorts of incredible initiatives. It all matters. You can buy time. We all can.”

