Jonas Brothers heat up MetLife Stadium with pregame performance

The Jonas Brothers brought the heat in February to MetLife Stadium.

Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas kicked off the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series with a special pregame concert before the New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia Flyers faced off on Saturday.

The Grammy-nominated band performed nine of their biggest hits including “Burnin’ Up,” “Year 3000” and “Sucker.”

Fans braved cold temperatures to stand on the field and watch their favorite band.

Two Flyers fans were thrilled they won tickets from a local radio station to see their two favorite things: the Flyers and the Jonas Brothers.