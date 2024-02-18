Jonas Brothers heat up MetLife Stadium with pregame performance

Grammy-nominated band rocks stage before 2024 Stadium Series

Jonas Brothers performance cropped
By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

The Jonas Brothers brought the heat in February to MetLife Stadium.

Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas kicked off the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series with a special pregame concert before the New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia Flyers faced off on Saturday.

The Grammy-nominated band performed nine of their biggest hits including “Burnin’ Up,” “Year 3000” and “Sucker.”

Fans braved cold temperatures to stand on the field and watch their favorite band.

Two Flyers fans were thrilled they won tickets from a local radio station to see their two favorite things: the Flyers and the Jonas Brothers.

Devils fan Delia Sullivan, who has loved the Jonas Brothers since their Disney Channel days, was thrilled to see the band live for the third time.

“[In] New Jersey, you have the Devils and you have the Jonas Brothers,” Sullivan said. “It is so New Jersey core, we love it. We love to see it.”

A young fan from Wyckoff, New Jersey, the pop stars’ hometown, held up a sign that read “We are Wyckoff Lincoln Lions” at the front of the stage.

Joe Jonas spotted the young fan and pointed to the sign during the performance.

Young Jonas Brothers fan

Even Flyers mascot Gritty and Devils mascot NJ Devil were going wild in the crowd.

Gritty held up multiple handmade signs referring to Jonas Brothers songs including “Nick, sing red dress” and “Joecation Eyes.”

NJ Devil had his own signs which included "Team Kevin" and "Next week is no good, the Jonas Brothers are in town."

Pumping up New Jersey, that's just the way the Jonas Brothers roll.

