JJ Watt breaks out hockey gear again in workout at Mullett Arena

Watt – a Wisconsin native – started playing hockey at three years old and stuck with it until he was 13. He eventually pursued a professional football career (a very successful one, at that), but has never lost that passion for hockey. The Pro Bowl defensive end has raved about his love for the sport in multiple interviews throughout his career.

He checks in at 6-foot-5 and 288 pounds, a frame that would do him just fine on the ice.

Watt posted videos on social media from his workout and said it’s the first time he’s been out on the ice in a year.