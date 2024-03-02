JJ Watt breaks out hockey gear again in workout at Mullett Arena

Retired NFL star looks like pro on ice in new social media video

JJ Watt hockey workout split

© JJ Watt

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

JJ Watt is proof that while you might be able to take the man out of hockey, you can never fully take hockey out of the man.

On Friday, the retired NFL star laced up the skates and dusted off the old gloves for a workout at Mullett Arena, home of the Arizona Coyotes.

Watt – a Wisconsin native – started playing hockey at three years old and stuck with it until he was 13. He eventually pursued a professional football career (a very successful one, at that), but has never lost that passion for hockey. The Pro Bowl defensive end has raved about his love for the sport in multiple interviews throughout his career.

He checks in at 6-foot-5 and 288 pounds, a frame that would do him just fine on the ice.

Watt posted videos on social media from his workout and said it’s the first time he’s been out on the ice in a year.

Doesn’t look like there’s too much rust to knock off there, JJ.

Short Shifts

Short Shifts Power Rankings: March 1

Carter’s kids read Penguins starting lineup before dad’s 1,300th NHL game

NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog

Bedard 'Young Guns' rookie card headlines Upper Deck Series 2 collection

Chris Tanev picks new jersey number for hilarious reason

Tortorella has priceless reaction to shelter dog finding forever home

Kings make ice cream, serve customers at local creamery

Goal of the Season? Foerster goes between legs for backhand goal 

Woll shows off musical skills once again in new YouTube video

Chelios' family, celebrities Shoot the Puck as part of jersey retirement festivities

Generations collide as Blackhawks play NHL '94 ahead of Chelios ceremony

Bedard, teammates dress in Chelios gear for number retirement ceremony

Kane receives video tribute, standing ovation in return to Chicago

The Green Men return to Canucks game after 8-year hiatus

Louie DeBrusk cashes in on golden ticket son, Jake, gave him as a kid 

Sabres dads answer favorite thing about their sons in sweet video

Riley celebrates Black History Month with ceremonial puck drop in Winnipeg

Jokic attends Avalanche game, receives ‘MVP’ chants from crowd