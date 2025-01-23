Lemaire honored by Devils, inducted to Ring of Honor

Lemaire then received honorary gifts before putting on his red jacket, signifying his membership to the Ring of Honor. Bringing him the special jacket were Sergei Brylin and Peter McMullen. Brylin was last year’s inductee into the Ring of Honor and McMullen is the son of the first owner of the Devils and the first inductee to the Ring of Honor, John McMullen.

Afterwards, Lemaire said a few words thanking those who have helped him along the way as well as doing some reminiscing.

“Who doesn’t remember 1995?” Lemaire said to a loud cheer from the crowd. “When we went to the finals against the Detroit Red Wings – which was considered the top team to win the Cup – it was a tough challenge for our team. But with their hard work, commitment and passion, we went on to win the first Stanley Cup of the Devils franchise. I will never forget standing behind the bench watching all the players take turns raising that Cup. It was the most memorable moment of my coaching career.”