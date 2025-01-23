Lemaire honored by Devils, inducted to Ring of Honor

Stanley Cup champion, Hockey Hall of Famer, led team to 1st title in franchise history in 1995

Lemaire inducted into Devils Ring of Honor

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

New Jersey Devils legend Jacques Lemaire became the third member of the team’s Ring of Honor on Wednesday before the Devils faced the Boston Bruins at Prudential Center.

Lemaire – who was behind the bench for the Devils first Stanley Cup in 1995 – spent six seasons as the Devils head coach, his first stint from 1993-1998, then returning to coach in the 2009-10 season and part of the 2010-11 season.

After Lemaire made his way to center ice along with his family and others who have helped him throughout his career, the team played a short video showcasing some of Lemaire’s achievements during his time with the Devils. Starting with highlights from the 1995 season, of course.

Lemaire then received honorary gifts before putting on his red jacket, signifying his membership to the Ring of Honor. Bringing him the special jacket were Sergei Brylin and Peter McMullen. Brylin was last year’s inductee into the Ring of Honor and McMullen is the son of the first owner of the Devils and the first inductee to the Ring of Honor, John McMullen.

Afterwards, Lemaire said a few words thanking those who have helped him along the way as well as doing some reminiscing.

“Who doesn’t remember 1995?” Lemaire said to a loud cheer from the crowd. “When we went to the finals against the Detroit Red Wings – which was considered the top team to win the Cup – it was a tough challenge for our team. But with their hard work, commitment and passion, we went on to win the first Stanley Cup of the Devils franchise. I will never forget standing behind the bench watching all the players take turns raising that Cup. It was the most memorable moment of my coaching career.”

The team unveiled Lemaire’s Ring of Honor plaque after his speech.

