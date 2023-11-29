Hughes joins The Eli Manning Show, shoots 'puck goals' at MetLife Stadium

Jack Hughes is scoring goals left and right … and field goals too?

In the latest edition of The Eli Manning Show, released Wednesday, the New Jersey Devils forward drilled a 50-yard “puck goal” (shooting the puck through the field goal post) at MetLife Stadium ahead of the 2024 Stadium Series.

Hughes was joined by former New York Giants Eli Manning and Shaun O’Hara on the turf, which will play host to the special outdoor games on Feb. 17 and 18.

The three first shot at a net in the end zone of the football stadium before Hughes was tasked with shooting a puck between the uprights from different distances.

He started with a 25-yard field goal and made it look easy. Then, Hughes drilled a 35-yard field goal. Finally, Hughes lofted the puck from 50 yards out and split the uprights while Manning and O’Hara celebrated with him.