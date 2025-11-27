Goal of the Season? Barzal shows value of patience with slick score

Islanders forward pulls sick trick move, stuffs puck in against Bruins

BOS@NYI: Barzal opens the scoring with a sensational goal

By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

There's waiting until the very last second and then there is what Mathew Barzal did against the Boston Bruins.

The New York Islanders forward faked a one-timer while receiving the puck at the left circle and moved toward the net, holding the puck. Then he held it a little more.

By the time he was ready to let it go he was already behind Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman who had slid just far enough out for Barzal to stuff the puck in behind him.

The slower the replay of the goal, the more it can be appreciated.

Patience: It's a virtue. And can lead to a pretty sweet goal.

Short Shifts

Fiala hosts families from Children’s Hospital LA for Thanksgiving lunch, skate

Capitals celebrate Ovechkin's 900th goal, 1,500th NHL game with special ceremony

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

Sharks players enjoy ‘Monday Night Football’ action at Levi's Stadium

Devils spend day with young fan ahead of Hockey Fights Cancer Night 

Stars unveil new 1999-inspired alternate jerseys

Panthers dads rock stylish cowboy outfits on annual trip

Bedard gets 100 plastic apples at locker for 100 career assists

Star Wears: Maple Leafs award WWE belt to player of game

Raiders, Saints players arrive in various NHL jerseys

Olczyk surprises son on Mammoth broadcast for Hockey Fights Cancer Night

Schaefer honors mother who died of cancer with touching tribute

Short Shifts Power Rankings: November 21

Canucks wear PWHL Goldeneyes jerseys, Hutson dons Poulin Victorie sweater

Thornton performs puck drop before Sharks game to celebrate Hall of Fame induction

Panthers celebrate Petry’s 1,000th NHL game 

Wild wears Frost jerseys in honor of PWHL team’s home opener 

Eichel, Byfield featured in new mental health campaign