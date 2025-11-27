Goal of the Season? Barzal shows value of patience with slick score

There's waiting until the very last second and then there is what Mathew Barzal did against the Boston Bruins.

The New York Islanders forward faked a one-timer while receiving the puck at the left circle and moved toward the net, holding the puck. Then he held it a little more.

By the time he was ready to let it go he was already behind Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman who had slid just far enough out for Barzal to stuff the puck in behind him.

The slower the replay of the goal, the more it can be appreciated.

Patience: It's a virtue. And can lead to a pretty sweet goal.