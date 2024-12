Brent Burns and Jordan Staal just have a great feel for the game. And not just hockey.

The Carolina Hurricanes teammates proved they have good hands off the ice as well, going a perfect 4-for-4 in the team's "What's in the Toy Box?" holiday game.

The game consisted of a throwback toy being placed in a box so the players could not see it, having to guess what it was only by its feel.