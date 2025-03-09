Hurricanes celebrate Burns’ birthday with fake beards

Players dress up like teammate during pregame arrivals

Burns birthday beard split

© Carolina Hurricanes

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

Seems like the Carolina Hurricanes can hair-dly contain their excitement for the birthday boy.

Before the team’s game on Sunday, which is Brent Burns’ 40th birthday, his teammates imitated his iconic facial hair to celebrate the big day.

The players walked in with fake beards to go along with their dapper suits as the Hurricanes made their way into PNC Arena ahead of their game against the Winnipeg Jets.

Known as a force to be reckoned with on the ice (much like his untamed beard), Burns is a three-time All-Star and won the Norris Trophy in 2017, given to the League’s best defenseman.

Burns’ daughter got in on the celebrations as well, bringing a sign to the game wishing her Dad a happy birthday.

Quite the way to celebrate the big four-oh.

