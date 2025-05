Ryan Straschnitzki has always excelled at athletics, and things were no different on Tuesday.

Straschnitzki, a former member of the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team and a survivor of the tragic 2018 bus crash, threw out the first pitch at Rogers Centre before the Toronto Blue Jays MLB game. And he made it a good one.

He threw to Blue Jays third baseman Ernie Clement and put it right down the middle.