Lundqvist steps in net ahead of Hockey Hall of Fame Legends Classic

Short Shifts

Adam Johnson honored by Ontario Reign

Ontario Reign AHL team honors Johnson as first star in postgame ceremony
Oilers, Flames show up to Heritage Classic in unique outfits

Oilers, Flames show up to 2023 Heritage Classic in unique outfits
Predators sport creative Halloween costumes in latest social media post

Predators sport creative Halloween costumes in latest social media post
Matthew Perry remembered by Ottawa Senators and NHL

Senators, NHL mourn actor Matthew Perry, dead at 54
Bruins goalie Ullmark to wear unique mask honoring 100 years of history

Bruins goalie Ullmark to wear unique mask honoring 100 years of history
Kane gives weather forecast for Heritage Classic on local news channel

Kane gives weather forecast for Heritage Classic on local news channel
Boston Bruins dress up as Barbie and Ken for annual hospital visit 

Bruins dress up in Barbie, Ken costumes for annual hospital visit
Bruins honor victims of Maine shooting before game

Bruins honor victims of Maine shooting before game
Weight, Huddy to be inducted into Oilers Hall of Fame in pregame ceremony

Weight, Huddy to be inducted into Oilers Hall of Fame in pregame ceremony
Brandon Montour dresses son as Sam Bennett for Halloween

Montour dresses son up as Bennett for Halloween 
Golden Knights' Jack Eichel hosts local kids for trick or treat

Eichel hosts kids from local charity at Golden Knights practice, holds trick-or-treat event
The Beaches to perform before NHL Heritage Classic

The Beaches looking forward to performing in front of high-energy crowd at Heritage Classic
Hellebuyck brings Taylor Swift craze to NHL with costume

With wife, Hellebuyck brings Taylor Swift craze to NHL in latest Halloween costume
NHL team theme night celebrations

NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog
Scott Hanson sends video message to 'Frozen Frenzy' hosts on ESPN

Scott Hanson sends video message to Frozen Frenzy hosts during broadcast
NHL best saves 2023-24 season

Save of the Season? Primeau, Sorokin show out during 'Frozen Frenzy'
Alex Ovechkin helps lift Leah Hextall over boards

Ovechkin helps ESPN’s Hextall off ice after interview
Golden Knights star in second This Is SportsCenter commercial

Golden Knights share penalty box with ESPN anchor in latest SportsCenter commercial

Lundqvist steps in net ahead of Hockey Hall of Fame Legends Classic

Legendary Rangers goalie suits up for 1st time since retirement, looks sharp between the pipes

Lundqvist back in net cropped

© Hockey Hall of Fame

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

Looks like Henrik Lundqvist hasn’t missed a beat.

On Monday, the legendary New York Rangers goalie stood between the pipes for the first time since his retirement back in 2021 and looked sharp as ever.

Lundqvist is warming up for the Hockey Hall of Fame Legends Classic, which will take place Nov. 12 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

The 41-year-old former goalie took a few high-speed breakaway reps during his practice and made every save with ease.

The former Vezina Trophy winner was elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame over the summer.

While he now spends a lot of his time as a studio analyst on TNT, it doesn’t seem like he’ll have any issues switching out the suit and tie for the goalie pads again.

Related Content

Lundqvist jokes about landing on moon on 'Tonight Show'

Lundqvist jokes about landing on moon with Fallon on 'Tonight Show'