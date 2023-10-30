Lundqvist steps in net ahead of Hockey Hall of Fame Legends Classic

Looks like Henrik Lundqvist hasn’t missed a beat.
Legendary Rangers goalie suits up for 1st time since retirement, looks sharp between the pipes
Lundqvist is warming up for the Hockey Hall of Fame Legends Classic, which will take place Nov. 12 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.
The 41-year-old former goalie took a few high-speed breakaway reps during his practice and made every save with ease.
The former Vezina Trophy winner was elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame over the summer.
While he now spends a lot of his time as a studio analyst on TNT, it doesn’t seem like he’ll have any issues switching out the suit and tie for the goalie pads again.