Harbaugh brothers share funny childhood story about Orr

The brothers explained that as kids they played hockey and their dad would up their competition in the house, timing them to see how fast they could run upstairs to grab him a beer or snack.

On May 10, 1970, John was asked by his dad to get him cheese and crackers during the Bruins Stanley Cup Final game against the St. Louis Blues. As John was making his way back to his dad, he heard loud cheering coming from the TV room. Orr had scored his famous “flying goal” and John missed it.

Years later, John shared the story to a dad of one of his daughter’s friends who was from Boston. Turns out the dad was friends with Orr and told the Hall of Famer the story.

The Ravens head coach then received a signed picture of the goal from Orr in the mail.

“John, Forget the cheese and crackers,” the former Bruins star wrote on the photo.

The veteran NFL head coach certainly learned his lesson.