Flyers wear Eagles jerseys during walk-ins ahead of Super Bowl

Team supports crosstown NFL team before Sunday’s championship game

Flyers with Eagles jerseys 1
By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

On Saturday, the Flyers made it obvious who they’re rooting for in the Super Bowl, as if that wasn’t clear already.

The team ditched their usual walk-in outfits for Philadelphia Eagles jerseys to support their neighbors before Sunday’s big game.

Jersey selections included the likes of Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, wide receiver AJ Brown and tight end Dallas Goedert.

The Eagles have been no strangers to the Flyers either through this playoff run. Late last month – just after the Eagles clinched a spot in the Super Bowl – cornerback Cooper DeJean rode the Zamboni during intermission at the Flyers game against the New Jersey Devils.

The Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl in New Orleans on Sunday. No doubt the Flyers will be watching.

Related Content

Eagles rookie DeJean gets Zamboni ride at Flyers game

Flyers joke with Eagles after NFL team clinches Super Bowl berth

Short Shifts

Blues celebrate Suter’s 1,500th NHL game with custom T-shirts

Oettinger, Saros, Lankinen, Ullmark 4 Nations masks unveiled

Short Shifts Power Rankings: February 7

Blues host 12-year-old Make-A-Wish kid for day

Save of the Season? Lindgren makes amazing diving catch returning to empty net

ECHL’s Utah Grizzlies unveil creative 'Fishing Night' jerseys

Wild surprise Peewee hockey clubs with Youth Hockey Spotlight Game

Blackhawks welcome Make-A-Wish kid to practice

Carlsson drills hole-in-one, celebrates accordingly

Binnington breaks in Team Canada goalie gear ahead of 4 Nations Face-Off

Ducks rock custom T-shirts, Crocs to celebrate Gibson’s 500th NHL game

Goal of the season? Johnson spins around for sweet backhand goal

Sparks forward Brink swaps jerseys with Ducks' Carlsson at Honda Center

Kings players walk red carpet at 67th Grammy Awards

NHL exec Davis drops puck before PWHL game, shows support for women’s hockey

McAvoy gifts his newborn puck from 1st goal after son’s birth

Ovechkin gifts Bondra’s grandson signed stick

Snowboarding legend White celebrates apparel collaboration with Utah