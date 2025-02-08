Flyers wear Eagles jerseys during walk-ins ahead of Super Bowl

On Saturday, the Flyers made it obvious who they’re rooting for in the Super Bowl, as if that wasn’t clear already.
The team ditched their usual walk-in outfits for Philadelphia Eagles jerseys to support their neighbors before Sunday’s big game.
Team supports crosstown NFL team before Sunday’s championship game
Jersey selections included the likes of Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, wide receiver AJ Brown and tight end Dallas Goedert.
The Eagles have been no strangers to the Flyers either through this playoff run. Late last month – just after the Eagles clinched a spot in the Super Bowl – cornerback Cooper DeJean rode the Zamboni during intermission at the Flyers game against the New Jersey Devils.
The Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl in New Orleans on Sunday. No doubt the Flyers will be watching.