Eagles rookie DeJean gets Zamboni ride at Flyers game

Cooper DeJean got one of the coldest victory laps in history.
The Philadelphia Eagles cornerback got a ride on the Zamboni during second intermission of the Flyers game against the New Jersey Devils on Monday.
Philadelphia gives cornerback ovation as NFL team is Super Bowl bound
Cooper DeJean got one of the coldest victory laps in history.
The Philadelphia Eagles cornerback got a ride on the Zamboni during second intermission of the Flyers game against the New Jersey Devils on Monday.
DeJean and the Eagles rolled into the Super Bowl LIX with a 55-23 dismantling of the Washington Commanders in the NFC championship game on Sunday. The Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Feb. 8.
On Monday the rookie defensive back was cheered by the Wells Fargo Center crowd before meeting some young fans wearing a No. 33 Flyers jersey with his name on the back as he sat while the ice was resurfaced.
Next stop, New Orleans.