Eagles rookie DeJean gets Zamboni ride at Flyers game

DeJean and the Eagles rolled into the Super Bowl LIX with a 55-23 dismantling of the Washington Commanders in the NFC championship game on Sunday. The Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Feb. 8.

On Monday the rookie defensive back was cheered by the Wells Fargo Center crowd before meeting some young fans wearing a No. 33 Flyers jersey with his name on the back as he sat while the ice was resurfaced.

Next stop, New Orleans.