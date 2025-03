There was a lot of ringing at the Hockey Hall of Fame on Wednesday, but it didn’t come from the phone lines.

While in Toronto during the team’s road trip, the Florida Panthers stopped by the Hall of Fame to donate one of their 2024 Stanley Cup rings to the museum.

Forwards Matthew Tkachuk, Sam Reinhart and Aleksander Barkov, as well as head coach Paul Maurice and general manager Bill Zito were in attendance at the Hall of Fame to drop off the ring.