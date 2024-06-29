Fans say goodbye to Thompson at autograph signing after trade to Capitals

“Definitely shocked,” said Golden Knights fan Russell Thompson. “He’s been here for years even through the AHL with the Silver Knights and he’s done a lot for the community, a Stanley Cup champion. Vegas is definitely going to miss [him]. Tremendous goalie on the ice and great guy off the ice, too.”

Thompson received the call about the trade from Vegas general manager Kelly McCrimmon as he was in bed. He called it a “good alarm clock.” But the news wouldn’t stop him from showing up for the fans.

“Obviously, I’m still going to come down for the fans, be around,” Thompson said. “I’m not going to be around much longer, so it is cool to come and just say hi to people and bye. So, it was easy to come down and I wanted to see the Sphere. I hadn’t seen the Sphere, yet. So, I got to check it out.”

It wasn’t all goodbyes for Thompson at the signing, he also received a welcome from one of his new teammates. Capitals forward Aliaksei Protas, who roomed with Thompson at Capitals development camp, stopped by to greet the goalie. He was at the Draft for his brother, Ilya, who was selected by the Capitals at No. 75 in the third round.

“Five years ago, first roommate. Great guy,” Protas said. “I’m so happy to have him. I’ve heard from so many guys he’s a great teammate, so happy to have him. He got the great experience winning the Cup, so think he’s going to help us a lot. So, we’re happy to have him.”

-NHL.com staff writer Tom Gulitti contributed to this report