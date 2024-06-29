Fans say goodbye to Thompson at autograph signing after trade to Capitals

Goalie played 3 seasons with Golden Knights, won Stanley Cup in 2023

thompson vgk fans
By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Logan Thompson will always have a place in Vegas Golden Knights fans' hearts.

The goalie was traded to the Washington Capitals by the Golden Knights for third-round picks in the 2024 and 2025 NHL Drafts before doing a fan signing at the Sphere in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Golden Knights fans were emotional when the trade news broke as they were waiting in line for the autograph signing.

“We heard the sound [from inside theatre that there was a trade to announce] because we’ve been here enough to know what the sound sounds like,” said Golden Knights fan Lauren Koch, with tears in her eyes. “As soon as they said Golden Knights trade, we stopped and then as soon as they said Logan Thompson, just my stomach dropped. He’s brought so much to the team. He got the Stanley Cup with us.”

Thompson spent three seasons with the Golden Knights from 2021-2024, winning the Stanley Cup with the team in 2023. He played two seasons for their AHL team, the Henderson Silver Knights. During his time in Las Vegas, he made a lasting impact on the community.

thompson traded draft autographs

“Definitely shocked,” said Golden Knights fan Russell Thompson. “He’s been here for years even through the AHL with the Silver Knights and he’s done a lot for the community, a Stanley Cup champion. Vegas is definitely going to miss [him]. Tremendous goalie on the ice and great guy off the ice, too.”

Thompson received the call about the trade from Vegas general manager Kelly McCrimmon as he was in bed. He called it a “good alarm clock.” But the news wouldn’t stop him from showing up for the fans.

“Obviously, I’m still going to come down for the fans, be around,” Thompson said. “I’m not going to be around much longer, so it is cool to come and just say hi to people and bye. So, it was easy to come down and I wanted to see the Sphere. I hadn’t seen the Sphere, yet. So, I got to check it out.”

It wasn’t all goodbyes for Thompson at the signing, he also received a welcome from one of his new teammates. Capitals forward Aliaksei Protas, who roomed with Thompson at Capitals development camp, stopped by to greet the goalie. He was at the Draft for his brother, Ilya, who was selected by the Capitals at No. 75 in the third round.

“Five years ago, first roommate. Great guy,” Protas said. “I’m so happy to have him. I’ve heard from so many guys he’s a great teammate, so happy to have him. He got the great experience winning the Cup, so think he’s going to help us a lot. So, we’re happy to have him.”

-NHL.com staff writer Tom Gulitti contributed to this report

Short Shifts

Maple Leafs post baby photo of 1st-round draft pick Danford with team pacifier

Emery sports suit jacket lined with family’s names, sports idols at 2024 NHL Draft

Michael Buffer announces Flyers 2024 NHL Draft pick in Vegas

'Uncle' Steve Nash, two-time NBA MVP, lauds Sharks No. 1 pick Celebrini

Sphere lights up with 2024 NHL Draft selections

Music legend Dion announces Canadiens draft pick

Short Shifts Power Rankings: June 28

NHL stars, celebrities heat up Las Vegas on 2024 Awards red carpet

Luongo eats pasta out of Stanley Cup

Panthers, McDavid among those nominated for 2024 ESPYs

Ducks, Kings unveil new jerseys, logos for next season

Tarasenko shares photos of son in Cup 5 years apart

Comedian Matt Friend talks 2024 NHL Awards, Blackhawks with NHL.com

Barkov's young son very sleepy after Panthers Stanley Cup win

Panthers celebrate Stanley Cup victory on social media

Ariana Grande celebrates Panthers Stanley Cup on social media

Tkachuk family brought to tears after Panthers Stanley Cup victory

Luongo bangs drum, brings energy ahead of Stanley Cup Final Game 7