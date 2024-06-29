Fans say goodbye to Thompson at autograph signing after trade to Capitals

Logan Thompson will always have a place in Vegas Golden Knights fans' hearts.
The goalie was traded to the Washington Capitals by the Golden Knights for third-round picks in the 2024 and 2025 NHL Drafts before doing a fan signing at the Sphere in Las Vegas on Saturday.
Golden Knights fans were emotional when the trade news broke as they were waiting in line for the autograph signing.
“We heard the sound [from inside theatre that there was a trade to announce] because we’ve been here enough to know what the sound sounds like,” said Golden Knights fan Lauren Koch, with tears in her eyes. “As soon as they said Golden Knights trade, we stopped and then as soon as they said Logan Thompson, just my stomach dropped. He’s brought so much to the team. He got the Stanley Cup with us.”
Thompson spent three seasons with the Golden Knights from 2021-2024, winning the Stanley Cup with the team in 2023. He played two seasons for their AHL team, the Henderson Silver Knights. During his time in Las Vegas, he made a lasting impact on the community.