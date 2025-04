Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin couldn’t let Alex Ovechkin leave Pittsburgh without celebrating his historic accomplishment.

The Pittsburgh Penguins forwards gifted the Washington Capitals captain a Rolex watch in honor of Ovechkin becoming the NHL’s all-time leading scorer after the two teams played at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday.

Crosby and Malkin hugged Ovechkin before presenting him with their gift. The NHL stars then posed for a picture with the Rolex.