Short Shifts

Boston Bruins dress up as Barbie and Ken for annual hospital visit 

Bruins honor victims of Maine shooting before game

Weight, Huddy to be inducted into Oilers Hall of Fame in pregame ceremony

Brandon Montour dresses son as Sam Bennett for Halloween

Golden Knights' Jack Eichel hosts local kids for trick or treat

The Beaches to perform before NHL Heritage Classic

Hellebuyck brings Taylor Swift craze to NHL with costume

NHL team theme night celebrations

Scott Hanson sends video message to 'Frozen Frenzy' hosts on ESPN

NHL best saves 2023-24 season

Alex Ovechkin helps lift Leah Hextall over boards

Golden Knights star in second This Is SportsCenter commercial

Vancouver Giants players dress as officials for Referee Appreciation Night

Tkachuk brothers surprise Dad with Blues Hall of Fame news

Nashville Predators equipment manager assist goal

Anze Kopitar Kings games played record

Dallas Stars Ed Belfour Ken Hitchcock Hall of Fame

Tyler Seguin forgets ID, not recognized by security before game

Kane gives weather forecast for Heritage Classic on local news channel

Kane Plays Local Weatherman Ahead of Heritage Classic

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Evander Kane was as chill on camera as the weather on Friday.

The Edmonton Oilers forward played weatherman on a local television station ahead of the 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic in Edmonton on Sunday.

Kane gave some commentary as he read Sunday’s forecast which will be -3 degrees Celsius (27 F) by the 7 p.m. puck drop.

The Oilers forward told viewers to grab their tuque or skully hats and bundle up for the game.

Kane breezed through his forecast until he was told to move over because he was blocking the snow radar on the screen.

Once he gets the hang of where to stand, looks like Kane could have a promising post-hockey career as a weatherman.

