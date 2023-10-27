Kane gives weather forecast for Heritage Classic on local news channel

Evander Kane was as chill on camera as the weather on Friday.

The Edmonton Oilers forward played weatherman on a local television station ahead of the 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic in Edmonton on Sunday.

Kane gave some commentary as he read Sunday’s forecast which will be -3 degrees Celsius (27 F) by the 7 p.m. puck drop.

The Oilers forward told viewers to grab their tuque or skully hats and bundle up for the game.

Kane breezed through his forecast until he was told to move over because he was blocking the snow radar on the screen.

Once he gets the hang of where to stand, looks like Kane could have a promising post-hockey career as a weatherman.