Harlow Karlsson is settling into her new home with a little help from her new friend, Iceburgh.

Erik Karlsson's 3-year-old daughter got to meet the Pittsburgh Penguins mascot during their game against the Calgary Flames at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday.

Iceburgh gifted Harlow a stuffed animal of himself and told San Jose Sharks mascot S.J. Sharkie he was taking good care of his new bestie in a post from the Penguins.