EA Sports simulates 2024-25 season using NHL 25

New video game predicts Rangers win Stanley Cup, end-of-season awards

NHL 25 simulations split

© EA Sports

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

With the NHL regular season hitting full swing Tuesday, EA Sports released its Stanley Cup predictions for the 2024-25 season.

The video game company used its latest installment of the NHL franchise to predict which teams will make the playoffs and, ultimately, win the coveted trophy. According to NHL 25, it will be the New York Rangers hoisting the Cup at the end of the season.

The simulation predicts the Rangers taking down the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. Along with the championship trophy, goalie Igor Shesterkin earns the Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoffs' most valuable player after winning the (digital) Vezina Trophy as the League's top goalie.

The real-life reigning champion Florida Panthers are matched up with the Boston Bruins in the first round of the simulated playoffs, which would mark the third season in a row those two teams see each other in the postseason. Unlike the previous two seasons, this time the simulation says it’s the Bruins that come away victorious and reach the Eastern Conference Final before losing to the Rangers.

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews earns the Hart Memorial Trophy as NHL MVP and the Maurice Richard Trophy for leading the League in goals. Oilers forward Connor McDavid earns the Ted Lindsay Award as the best player as voted by the players and the Art Ross Trophy as the League's leading scorer. Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar wins the James Norris Memorial Trophy as the best defenseman in the NHL and San Jose Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini is voted the Calder Memorial Trophy as NHL rookie of the year to round out the end-of-season award simulations.

NHL 25 hit stores Oct. 4 and features Jack Hughes, Luke Hughes and Quinn Hughes on the various covers.

