EA Sports simulates 2024-25 season using NHL 25

The simulation predicts the Rangers taking down the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. Along with the championship trophy, goalie Igor Shesterkin earns the Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoffs' most valuable player after winning the (digital) Vezina Trophy as the League's top goalie.

The real-life reigning champion Florida Panthers are matched up with the Boston Bruins in the first round of the simulated playoffs, which would mark the third season in a row those two teams see each other in the postseason. Unlike the previous two seasons, this time the simulation says it’s the Bruins that come away victorious and reach the Eastern Conference Final before losing to the Rangers.

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews earns the Hart Memorial Trophy as NHL MVP and the Maurice Richard Trophy for leading the League in goals. Oilers forward Connor McDavid earns the Ted Lindsay Award as the best player as voted by the players and the Art Ross Trophy as the League's leading scorer. Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar wins the James Norris Memorial Trophy as the best defenseman in the NHL and San Jose Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini is voted the Calder Memorial Trophy as NHL rookie of the year to round out the end-of-season award simulations.