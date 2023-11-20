Ducks host young fan for morning skate, game, on Hockey Fights Cancer Night

Anaheim Ducks goalie Lukas Dostal got to reconnect with a friend at the team’s Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Friday.

Before their game against the Florida Panthers at the Honda Center, Dostal met with Patrick O’Donnell, a 21-year-old hockey fan, who was visiting the team for the day.

The two first met last season when O’Donnell was honored by the San Diego Gulls, the Ducks’ AHL affiliate, during their Hockey Fights Cancer Night. They have kept in touch since that first meeting and had a chance to see each other again before the Ducks’ celebration last week.