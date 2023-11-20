Ducks host young fan for morning skate, game, on Hockey Fights Cancer Night

Short Shifts

NHL team theme night celebrations 2023-24

NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog
Prince Harry drops puck for Canucks Sharks game

Prince Harry performs ceremonial puck drop before Canucks game
Matt Grzelcyk father steals show during Bruins dads trip

Grzelcyk’s father steals show during Bruins dads trip
Evgeni Malkin soccer skills Penguins

Malkin goes full soccer player after losing stick
Global Series Mats Sundin Auston Matthews shirts

Fans wearing Matthews shirts at Global Series rearrange for Maple Leafs legend Sundin
Hamblin first NHL goal tribute late mother

Oilers' Hamblin honors late mother after 1st NHL goal
Dallas Stars host Finnish teen losing eyesight

Stars host teen hockey player from Finland who is losing eyesight
Alex Nedeljkovic scores 2nd career AHL goalie goal

Penguins goalie Nedeljkovic scores goal in AHL again
Mats Sundin announces Maple Leafs lineup at Global Series

Sundin announces Maple Leafs starters at Global Series
Chicago Blackhawks respond to old Travis Kelce tweet

Blackhawks respond to old Travis Kelce tweet
Connor Hellebuyck meets young fan who shadowed him

Hellebuyck meets young fan who shadowed him at practice
Bo Horvat emotional after tribute video in Vancouver return

Horvat tears up after tribute video in return to Vancouver
Jonas Brothers attend Edmonton Oilers game

Jonas Brothers attend Oilers game after concert in Edmonton
Formula 1 racers Alex Albon Logan Sargeant visit Golden Knights

Formula 1 racers visit Golden Knights before Las Vegas Grand Prix
NHL launches NHL Breakaway digital collectibles platform

NHL Breakaway: The ultimate hockey collectors community launches today
Kyle Okposo celebrates 1000th NHL game

Sabres celebrate Okposo’s 1,000th NHL game
Washington Capitals arrive with puppies 

Capitals arrive with puppies before Canines Night
New York Rangers Adam Fox partners with Brooklyn Bagel

Fox partners with Brooklyn Bagel, to create content series with company

Ducks host young fan for morning skate, game, on Hockey Fights Cancer Night

Patrick O’Donnell, battling brain cancer, reunites with goalie Dostal

Ducks HFC ODonnell visit split

© Anaheim Ducks

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

Anaheim Ducks goalie Lukas Dostal  got to reconnect with a friend at the team’s Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Friday.

Before their game against the Florida Panthers at the Honda Center, Dostal met with Patrick O’Donnell, a 21-year-old hockey fan, who was visiting the team for the day.

The two first met last season when O’Donnell was honored by the San Diego Gulls, the Ducks’ AHL affiliate, during their Hockey Fights Cancer Night. They have kept in touch since that first meeting and had a chance to see each other again before the Ducks’ celebration last week.

O’Donnell, who plays goalie himself at the University of Utah, is currently fighting against glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer. The cancer was discovered in August of 2022.

On Friday, O’Donnell and his family got to watch morning skate before spending the day with Dostal and other members of the organization. They then attended the game, where O’Donnell was honored on the big screen during a break in the action.

O’Donnell continues his brave fight and recently received news that his brain tumors are shrinking. He also received clearance to return to the University of Utah next semester to continue his studies.

That kind of news is always worth celebrating.

Related Content

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest 2023-24

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest