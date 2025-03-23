Donskoi goes for skate at hometown park he saved with donation

Joonas Donskoi got an up-close view of where his money went. In fact, he skated all over it.

Donskoi, who played seven NHL seasons for the San Jose Sharks, Colorado Avalanche and Seattle Kraken before his retirement after the 2022-23 season, saved Pulju indoor skate park in his hometown of Raahe, Finland, in 2019 with a timely donation wiping out the park's debt.

The community wanted to show its appreciation for the gesture and decided to raise the veteran forward's jersey to the rafters of the park.

But now, with his career in the NHL completed, it was time for Donskoi to shred.

An avid skater during childhood, Donskoi promised the park's co-founders, Valtteri Karjula and Henri Ylikulju, that he would try a few tricks on the grounds. Karjula shared some video on social media.