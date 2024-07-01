Cooley posts cute photo with pet rabbit after signing with Flames

Goalie had Calgary shirt ready for furry friend after free agency signing

Cooley and rabbit split

© Devin Cooley

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

Yes, players’ pets get to celebrate free agency signings, too.

On Monday, Devin Cooley got to celebrate his free agency signing with his pet rabbit, Tito, by posting an adorable photo of the furry friend already decked out in Calgary Flames gear.

The 27-year-old goalie signed with the Flames after spending last season with the San Jose Sharks. He played in six games last season.

Looks like Tito is going to be one hoppy pet in Calgary.

