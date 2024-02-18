Devin Booker supports Red Wings before NBA Skills Challenge

Phoenix Suns All-Star reps home state of Michigan during walk-ins

Devin Booker red wings jersey

© Phoenix Suns

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

NBA star Devin Booker clearly has not forgotten his roots.

During walk-ins for the NBA All-Star Skills Challenge on Saturday, the Grand Rapids, MI native wore a Detroit Red Wings sweater.

And he wasn’t wearing just any old Red Wings sweater.

Booker had on Red Wings legend Steve Yzerman’s No. 19 jersey, a number which was retired by the team in 2007. The Hockey Hall of Famer won three Stanley Cups with the Red Wings in 1997, 1998 and 2002.

Just one Michigan All-Star repping another.

