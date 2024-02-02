Maple Leafs legend Keon closes out NHL All-Star Player Draft

Who better to close down the festivities at the 2024 Tim Hortons NHL All-Star Player Draft than a legendary former member of the Toronto Maple Leafs?

Dave Keon, Hockey Hall of Fame forward and four-time Stanley Cup champion with the Maple Leafs (1962, '63, '64 and '67) addressed the All Stars and helped hand out the final four team assignments at the conclusion of the night at Scotiabank Arena.

Keon was asked what was the difference between Friday's event and any of his eight NHL All-Star Games, the first of which he played in 1962.

"There weren't as many people," Keon said to a laugh from the crowd.