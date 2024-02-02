Maple Leafs legend Keon closes out NHL All-Star Player Draft

Hockey Hall of Fame forward, who won Cup four times in Toronto, helps assign final four

Keon helps final All-Stars find out their teams

By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

Who better to close down the festivities at the 2024 Tim Hortons NHL All-Star Player Draft than a legendary former member of the Toronto Maple Leafs?

Dave Keon, Hockey Hall of Fame forward and four-time Stanley Cup champion with the Maple Leafs (1962, '63, '64 and '67) addressed the All Stars and helped hand out the final four team assignments at the conclusion of the night at Scotiabank Arena.

Keon was asked what was the difference between Friday's event and any of his eight NHL All-Star Games, the first of which he played in 1962.

"There weren't as many people," Keon said to a laugh from the crowd.

Keon, the 1967 Conn Smythe trophy winner, joined four youth players and randomly handed out four cards to New York Rangers forward Vincent Trocheck, San Jose Sharks forward Tomas Hertl,  Anaheim Ducks forward Frank Vatrano and Seattle Kraken forward Oliver Bjorkstrand, assigning them to one of the four drafted All-Star teams.

If any of the four players Keon greeted channel his playing career (986 points in 1,296 NHL games) on Saturday, they'll be a shoo-in for All-Star MVP.

Short Shifts

2024 NHL All Stars shine on red carpet in Toronto

NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog

Lundqvist skates rookie lap for Rangers at Alumni Classic

Lyon asked to explain hockey during book reading to kids

Penguins copy Eller’s warmup to celebrate 1,000th NHL game

Duchene’s kids steal show during dad’s 1,000th game celebration

Gritty makes appearance during ‘Tonight Show’ phone booth segment

Buchnevich performs kayak celebration after overtime goal

Sharks unveil new black Cali Fin third jerseys

Red Wings fans start Jared Goff chant during game at Little Caesars Arena

Skjei’s mom reads starting lineup before Hurricanes game

Roy receives loud ovation from Canadiens fans in return to Montreal

Kings honor Kopitar’s career milestones in special pregame ceremony

Golden Knights visit United States Military Academy with Stanley Cup

Goal of the Season? York finds rebound midair, puts it in back of net

Kings celebrate Rams Night with Faulk, Nacua, Avila as Turner belts out anthem

Hurricanes celebrate NASCAR day against Wild

Zamula scores strange goal for Flyers with no one watching