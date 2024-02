A trio of the siblings handled the lineup reading. Forwards Clayton Keller, Nick Schmaltz and Jack McBain were announced by McBain's sister, Molly.

The defensemen were read by Matt Dumba's brother, Kyle, who, after announcing Travis Dermott, joked that he thought his brother's name "had to be a typo."

Finally, goalie Connor Ingram's brother introduced him as "the pride of Imperial, Saskatchewan and my mom's favorite."

After that kind of entertainment, the Coyotes may make every road trip a siblings trip.