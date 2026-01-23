Blue Jackets wear No. 3 jerseys during warmups for Coyle’s 1,000th NHL game 

Team celebrates veteran forward’s career milestone

Blue Jackets Coyle jerseys

© Kirk Irwin/ Getty Images

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

There was a sea of Charlie Coyles in Columbus on Thursday.

The Columbus Blue Jackets wore the veteran forward’s No. 3 jersey during warmups to celebrate his 1,000th NHL game before their matchup against the Dallas Stars at Nationwide Arena.

“1K” was stitched on the sleeves of the sweaters.

Coyle’s wife, Danielle, and daughter, Lilia, rocked custom “1,000” jackets with patches from the four teams, Blue Jackets, Boston Bruins, Minnesota Wild, Colorado Avalanche, the forward has played for.

During player arrivals, the Blue Jackets sported custom Coyle T-shirts and “1,000” hats.

In the locker room, the Blue Jackets forward's dad, Chuck, gave a pregame speech and read the team's starting lineup.

Earlier in the day, Coyle talked about how it felt to reach the career milestone.

“You try honestly, to dumb it down a little bit because it is another big game tonight,” Coyle said. “These things are great and I'm proud and you don't get here alone, so it's everyone's getting celebrated tonight, in my mind but these nights are a lot better when you win and you have that winning feeling and can enjoy it a little more. That's all I want to care about.”

Coyle is in his 14th NHL season and first with the Blue Jackets. The veteran forward played seven seasons with the Wild and seven seasons with the Bruins. He also had a stint with the Avalanche last season.

-NHL.com Independent Correspondent Craig Merz contributed to this report.

Short Shifts

Predators, teammates honor captain Josi for 1,000th NHL game

NHL's 'My World' YouTube docuseries stars Predators’ Josi

Ducks sport custom T-shirts to celebrate Killorn’s 1,000th NHL game

Eichel visits alma mater Boston University

NHL's 'My World' YouTube docuseries features Avalanche's Necas

Greatest Save Candidate: Jarry pulls out windmill move against Devils

Williams, Crow-Armstrong take in Blackhawks game

NHL's 'My World' YouTube docuseries stars Hurricanes' Aho

Blackhawks fans cheer Toews in emotional return to Chicago

TNT broadcast shows Lundqvist with young Bussi in Rangers jersey

Tkachuk reps University of Miami before National Championship

Greatest Save Candidate: Bussi leaves fans stunned with save against Sabres

Star Wears: Mammoth award giant team hat to player of game

Oilers celebrate Nugent-Hopkins's 1,000th NHL game

NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog

PWHL’s Hayley Scamurra rocks dad’s jersey to Takeover Tour

Bruins legend Chara shows support for Patriots in AFC semifinals

Giants QB Dart attends Mammoth game, meets Tusky, tosses signed footballs to crowd