Blue Jackets wear No. 3 jerseys during warmups for Coyle’s 1,000th NHL game 

In the locker room, the Blue Jackets forward's dad, Chuck, gave a pregame speech and read the team's starting lineup.

Earlier in the day, Coyle talked about how it felt to reach the career milestone.

“You try honestly, to dumb it down a little bit because it is another big game tonight,” Coyle said. “These things are great and I'm proud and you don't get here alone, so it's everyone's getting celebrated tonight, in my mind but these nights are a lot better when you win and you have that winning feeling and can enjoy it a little more. That's all I want to care about.”

Coyle is in his 14th NHL season and first with the Blue Jackets. The veteran forward played seven seasons with the Wild and seven seasons with the Bruins. He also had a stint with the Avalanche last season.

-NHL.com Independent Correspondent Craig Merz contributed to this report.