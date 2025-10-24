Avalanche celebrates Burns’ 1,500th NHL game with special pregame ceremony

Veteran defenseman receives special tribute video, family joins him on ice

CAR@COL: Burns saluted for reaching 1,500 NHL games

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

On a night celebrating history, Brent Burns was honored for making some of his own.

The Colorado Avalanche celebrated the veteran defenseman reaching the 1,500 NHL games milestone - becoming just the 23rd player in League history to do so - with a special pregame ceremony before their "Heritage Night" game against the Carolina Hurricanes at Ball Arena on Thursday.

Burns played in his 1,500th career game on Oct. 11 against the Dallas Stars.

The Avalanche defenseman was joined by his wife, Susan, his children, Peyton, Olivia and Jagger and his mom, Gaby, on the ice before the game, where the Avalanche donned Quebec Nordiques throwback sweaters. Their opponents, the Carolina Hurricanes wore their Hartford Whalers uniforms.

A special tribute video of highlights throughout Burns' 22 seasons aired on the arena video board.

Current and former teammates made special video messages posted by the Avalanche on social media.

“Just want to congratulate you. 1500 games, it’s absolutely incredible,” former San Jose Sharks teammate Joe Pavelski said in a clip. “Really glad I got a chance to play with you. No one delivers a puck like you did from the blue line, but honestly absolutely loved playing with you. One of my favorite teammates and don’t stop now meat, keep going.”

His family also sent their congratulations in a cute video.

“Congrats on 1500, I’m so proud of you,” Burns’ daughter Peyton said in the video. “I remember being a little girl on the ice watching you skate for warmups and feeling so happy that you were doing what you love and being so proud of you. You’re such an inspiration to all of us and those around you and all your teammates.”

During dinner on Wednesday, the Hurricanes gifted Burns a year supply of coffee and a special bottle of wine from 2003, the year the defenseman was drafted by the Minnesota Wild.

Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog presented the veteran defenseman and his wife an all-expenses-paid trip to Meadowood Winery in Napa Valley.

Special assistant to the general manager Andrew Cogliano presented Burns with a customized gold puck plaque to commemorate the achievement.

Burns is in his 22nd NHL season and first with the Avalanche. The veteran played 11 seasons with the Sharks, seven with the Wild and three with the Hurricanes.

Related Content

Avalanche dress like Burns before defenseman’s 1,500th NHL game

Short Shifts

Nostalgia Night: Avalanche, Hurricanes wear Nordiques, Whalers throwbacks 

Ovechkin meets service dog named after him 

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

Ellis’ family has priceless reaction to goalie's 2 breakaway saves in debut

Bruins dress up as superheroes, visit young patients at local hospitals

Ovechkin poses with funny floss holder giveaway

Blue Jays visit Maple Leafs after World Series berth

Aaron Rodgers, Steelers cheer on Penguins at PPG Paints Arena

Marchand receives emotional welcome back to Boston 

Henrique celebrates 1,000 NHL games with warmup lap

Hughes brothers launch reading program for New Jersey youth

Matthews wears Guerrero Jr. jersey in supporting gesture

Avalanche reveal throwback jerseys with Nordiques logo

Blue Jays’ Guerrero Jr. rocks Matthews jersey at Game 7

Rangers celebrate Centennial Year with 1920s-style papers

Greatest Save Candidate: Wedgewood shocks Beecher with stunning glove save

Kraken show love for Mariners, who are single win away from 1st World Series berth

Sharks serenaded by mariachi band during pregame soccer