Avalanche celebrates Burns’ 1,500th NHL game with special pregame ceremony

On a night celebrating history, Brent Burns was honored for making some of his own.

The Colorado Avalanche celebrated the veteran defenseman reaching the 1,500 NHL games milestone - becoming just the 23rd player in League history to do so - with a special pregame ceremony before their "Heritage Night" game against the Carolina Hurricanes at Ball Arena on Thursday.

Burns played in his 1,500th career game on Oct. 11 against the Dallas Stars.

The Avalanche defenseman was joined by his wife, Susan, his children, Peyton, Olivia and Jagger and his mom, Gaby, on the ice before the game, where the Avalanche donned Quebec Nordiques throwback sweaters. Their opponents, the Carolina Hurricanes wore their Hartford Whalers uniforms.

A special tribute video of highlights throughout Burns' 22 seasons aired on the arena video board.

Current and former teammates made special video messages posted by the Avalanche on social media.